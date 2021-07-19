Michigan gas prices set new 2021 high; summer likely to stay over $3 a gallon
DETROIT - Gas prices this week set a new high in 2021 in Michigan after a 9-cent increase from last week.
The new high this year is $3.27 per gallon of gas in Michigan.
That price is 13 cents higher last month and $1.06 more than this time last year, according to AAA.
The math adds up to an average of $49 for a 15-gallon tank of gasoline that Michigan motorists will pay for. It's an increase of about $10 from when prices were their highest last January.
"Despite a slight decrease in demand, Michigan drivers continue to see higher prices at the pump," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "With crude oil prices remaining above $70 a barrel, gas prices could likely stay above $3 a gallon throughout the busy summer driving season."
The post-pandemic spike in consumer spending and travel is leading the way toward higher prices due to oil prices maxing out above $70 per barrel.
Despite the spike, demand has actually fallen.
Here is a breakdown of average prices in the state:
- Wayne County - $3.29 per gallon
- Oakland County - $3.31 per gallon
- Macomb County - $3.24 per gallon
- Washtenaw County - $3.28 per gallon
- Livingston County - $3.31 per gallon
- St. Clair County - $3.27 per gallon
- Most expensive gas price averages: Metro Detroit ($3.29), Lansing ($3.29), Flint ($3.28)
- Least expensive gas price averages: Benton Harbor ($3.23), Traverse City ($3.23), Ann Arbor ($3.26)