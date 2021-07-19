Expand / Collapse search

Michigan gas prices set new 2021 high; summer likely to stay over $3 a gallon

By Jack Nissen
FOX 2 Detroit
(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

DETROIT - Gas prices this week set a new high in 2021 in Michigan after a 9-cent increase from last week.

The new high this year is $3.27 per gallon of gas in Michigan.

That price is 13 cents higher last month and $1.06 more than this time last year, according to AAA.

The math adds up to an average of $49 for a 15-gallon tank of gasoline that Michigan motorists will pay for. It's an increase of about $10 from when prices were their highest last January.

"Despite a slight decrease in demand, Michigan drivers continue to see higher prices at the pump," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "With crude oil prices remaining above $70 a barrel, gas prices could likely stay above $3 a gallon throughout the busy summer driving season."

The post-pandemic spike in consumer spending and travel is leading the way toward higher prices due to oil prices maxing out above $70 per barrel. 

Despite the spike, demand has actually fallen.

Here is a breakdown of average prices in the state:

  • Wayne County - $3.29 per gallon
  • Oakland County - $3.31 per gallon
  • Macomb County - $3.24 per gallon
  • Washtenaw County - $3.28 per gallon
  • Livingston County - $3.31 per gallon
  • St. Clair County - $3.27 per gallon
  • Most expensive gas price averages: Metro Detroit ($3.29), Lansing ($3.29), Flint ($3.28)
  • Least expensive gas price averages: Benton Harbor ($3.23), Traverse City ($3.23), Ann Arbor ($3.26)