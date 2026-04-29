Michigan gas prices spike over $4.50 per gallon overnight

The Brief Gas prices are over $4.50 per gallon in the latest uptick at the pump in Michigan. Michigan is just one of 30 states feeling the sting, according to Patrick De Haan of GasBuddy. Refinery issues with BP in the Midwest are just one reason, along with the conflict in Iran impacting the Strait of Hormuz.



Gas station prices have risen overnight with prices above $4.50 per gallon early Wednesday morning.

The backstory:

In Ferndale at one station, it was $4.89 with cash and $4.99 regular credit, leaving some drivers with large SUVs or trucks left paying nearly $100 for a fill up.

In the last week, gas prices have risen over .24 cents per gallon.

Patrick De Haan of Gas Buddy says the broader cause stems from the conflict in Iran and what is going on in the Strait of Hormuz.

Closer to home, drivers are reeling at the pump, left wondering how long this surge will last.

"It doesn't look like there will be any immediate improvement," he said Tuesday. "And over the weekend we saw some refining issues both at BP's massive Northwest Indiana refinery as well as the refinery down near St. Louis suffering an outage as it continues ongoing maintenance."

De Haann said those are the biggest immediate factors for the Michigan increase.

"Both of those are pushing gas prices up rather actively today across Michigan," he said. "A big jump, many stations raising prices to $4.29 a gallon. With oil prices continuing to rise, we could continue to see gas prices set new 2026 records in the weeks ahead."

De Haan said Michigan is not the only place feeling the pinch, with pain at the pump hitting about 30 states total currently.

Late last night De Haan said on X, formerly Twitter, that the national average price of gasoline at $4.23 per gallon is the highest since July, 2022 according to GasBuddy, and could soon rise to $4.30 per gallon.