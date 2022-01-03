Michigan gas prices stay the same as last week; still up 87 cents from last year

article

Michigan gas prices remained the same as last week, according to data from AAA.

Gas prices have been dropping for weeks, but are steady at an average of $3.10 per gallon, down 19 cents from last month but up 87 cents from this time a year ago.

Metro Detroit gas prices decreased by 1 cent from last week, but are still 22 cents higher than the state average.

At the close of Thursday’s formal trading session, WTI increased by 43 cents to settle at $76.99. In 2021, WTI racked up gains of about 59% versus a settlement of $48.52/bbl on Dec. 31, 2020, driven by pent-up fuel demand amid successful rollouts of COVID-19 vaccines, AAA said.

"After weeks of declining prices, Michigan motorists are beginning to see gas prices hold steady," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If crude oil prices continue to increase, pump prices will likely follow suit."

Most expensive gas prices in Michigan:

Marquette ($3.32)

Traverse City ($3.26)

Metro Detroit ($3.22)

Least expensive gas prices in Michigan:

