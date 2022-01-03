Michigan gas prices stay the same as last week; still up 87 cents from last year
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan gas prices remained the same as last week, according to data from AAA.
Gas prices have been dropping for weeks, but are steady at an average of $3.10 per gallon, down 19 cents from last month but up 87 cents from this time a year ago.
Metro Detroit gas prices decreased by 1 cent from last week, but are still 22 cents higher than the state average.
At the close of Thursday’s formal trading session, WTI increased by 43 cents to settle at $76.99. In 2021, WTI racked up gains of about 59% versus a settlement of $48.52/bbl on Dec. 31, 2020, driven by pent-up fuel demand amid successful rollouts of COVID-19 vaccines, AAA said.
"After weeks of declining prices, Michigan motorists are beginning to see gas prices hold steady," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If crude oil prices continue to increase, pump prices will likely follow suit."
Most expensive gas prices in Michigan:
- Marquette ($3.32)
- Traverse City ($3.26)
- Metro Detroit ($3.22)
Least expensive gas prices in Michigan:
Advertisement
- Grand Rapids ($2.90)
- Lansing ($2.93)
- Benton Harbor ($2.93)