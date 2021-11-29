Michigan gas prices still $1.37 higher than year ago despite falling 3 cents

article

Michigan gas prices fell 3 cents in the past week. However, the price of a gallon of gas is still $1.37 higher than it was a year ago.

A gallon of regular unleaded gasoline costs drivers an average of $3.32, according to data from AAA.

AAA said the COVID-19 omicron variant could lead to more overseas lockdowns and rising case totals, which lead fuel prices to decrease.

"While crude oil prices dropped sharply after Thanksgiving, it may not immediately lead to lower pump prices," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If crude bounces back near $80 a barrel, then gas prices will likely remain elevated."

Most expensive gas in Michigan:

Marquette ($3.40) Ann Arbor ($3.39) Traverse City ($3.37)

Least expensive gas in Michigan:

