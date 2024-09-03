Michigan GOP chair says voter concerns are with inflation, border crisis - not mean Trump comments

Former President Donald Trump has not been bashful about using some pretty tough language to describe his opponent. From mis-pronouncing Vice President Kamala Harris' name and other unflattering words in-between.

The Democratic nominee enjoys a seven-point lead with independent women with many insiders suggesting they may be one of the keys to victory.

Michigan's senior Democratic U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow suggests his language is offensive to women.

"The words he is using are ... it's offense, laughable," she said. "Women find it offensive."

Nonetheless Trump does get about 26% of the female vote but even so, some of his advisors have suggested he back off the personal attacks and focus on policy differences.

Pete Hoekstra, the new Michigan GOP chair, wouldn't necessarily answer the question.

Tim Skubick:"Does Donald Trump need to change his messaging to get off from the personal attacks on Mrs. Harris?"

"I think attacking Mrs. Harris and talking about policy is exactly the right thing to do," Hoekstra said.

Skubick: "Calling her ugly is not a policy issue."

"(Laughs) The focus of the campaign is talking about the differences between Donald Trump's policies and impact in Michigan and the Harris policy impact in Michigan," Hoekstra said.

Pollster Bernie Porn weighed in on the issue, saying more women voters have gravitated away from Trump as a result.

"He seems to refuse to stop calling her names," he said. "She has picked up tremendous support among women."

Hoekstra counters that the typical voter is more concerned about inflation, the cost of gas and protecting the U.S. border rather than personal attacks, he concludes.

"They are not talking about, 'I don't like what Donald Trump says.' They are going and saying it's the economy and it's the borders," he said.

Harris has said to her opponent, "If you've got something to say, say it to my face."

During the first debate next Tuesday, he will have the chance, but will he take it?



