Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holding COVID-19 news conference at 11 a.m.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has called for another COVID-19 press conference on Wednesday, June 17, the first after a nearly two-week hiatus.

She'll be speaking at 11 a.m. You can watch her press briefing live on FOX 2. You can also watch at fox2detroit.com/live if you cannot see the video player below.

The last time Gov. Whitmer spoke was Friday, June 5, when she moved two regions into Phase 5 and announced that barbershops and salons could open on June 15. The Traverse City region and the Upper Peninsula are all currently in Phase 5 of the MI Safe Start plan, while the remaining six regions in Michigan are still in Phase 4.

In the beginning of June, Gov. Whitmer indicated that she's interested in and was hoping to be fully reengaged in the economy by mid-June to early July.

The governor's office hasn't indicated yet what she may be speaking about Wednesday. She will again be joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

Despite the Memorial Day holiday and the protests continuing in metro Detroit, the daily numbers are still at an all-time low for cases and deaths in Michigan.

On Monday, June 15, Michigan saw an additional 74 confirmed cases of COVID-19 - the first day there were less than 100 confirmed cases since March 18.

Right now the totals in the state are at 60,189 cases, 5,790 deaths and 44,964 cases recovered.