Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says hair, massage, nail services can reopen June 15

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Friday when salons and barber shops will be able to reopen in Michigan.

On June 15, personal services including hair, massages, and nails will reopen statewide.

It's a step that salon owners across the state have been calling for, while also preparing and communicating how they plan to safely reopen for their customers.

Hundreds of others have protested the fact that salons haven't been allowed to reopen. On May 20 they gathered on the lawn outside the Capitol in Lansing, some even getting their own haircut. Michigan State Police handed out a few $500 disorderly conduct tickets.

A barber in Owosso, Mich. has also made national headlines after defying the state's order and opening his shop. Last week he lost his case in the Michigan Court of Appeals.

Meanwhile, Gov. Whitmer had urged Michiganders to "put their hair in a ponytail" or "Google how to get a haircut" online, something that she later apologized for saying.

On Friday Gov. Whitmer also announced two regions in the state were advancing into Phase 5, regions 6 and 8 which are the Upper Peninsula and the greater Traverse City Region. All remaining six regions are still in Phase 4 though Gov. Whitmer said it is her hope that the entire state will also advance within the next few weeks if the data stays on the same trajectory.

Phase 5 allows the reopening of salons, movie theaters and gyms, subject to safety protocols. Phase 5 also allows indoor social gatherings and organized events of up to 50 people, and outdoor for up to 250 people. In addition, outdoor performance and sporting venues will be open with a larger capacity limit of 500, which will allow for some outdoor graduation ceremonies.

In addition, Governor Whitmer has issued an updated rule laying out new workplace safeguards for gyms, in-home services, hair salons, and entertainment venues. Following these safeguards will ensure that workers and patrons alike remain protected as the state moves to reopen.