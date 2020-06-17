Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holding COVID-19 news conference at 11 a.m., announces plans for schools

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has called for another COVID-19 press conference on Wednesday, June 17, the first after a nearly two-week hiatus and will announce the next steps in Michigan's roadmap to reopen schools.

She'll be speaking at 11 a.m.

Whitmer announced in a press release before the press conference that schools may resume in-person learning in phase 4 of the MI Safe Start plan, with strict safety measures in place. Additionally, on June 30th, she will release an executive order called “Michigan’s Return to School Roadmap” that will provide details on what will be required and what will be recommended for schools.

“Our students and educators have made incredible sacrifices these past few months to protect themselves and their families from the spread of COVID-19,” said Governor Whitmer. “Thanks to our aggressive action against this virus, those who have done their part to flatten the curve, and the heroes on the front lines, I am optimistic that we will return to in-person learning in the fall. Schools must make sure to enact strict safety measures to continue protecting educators, students, and their families. I will continue working closely with the Return to Learn Advisory Council and leaders in health care to ensure we get this right, but we also need more flexibility and support from the federal government. This crisis has had serious implications on our budget, and we need federal support if we’re going to get this right for our kids.”

The Return to School plan will align closely with the MI Safe Start Plan. The governor will consider the six phases of the MI Safe Start Plan and the Michigan Economic Recover Council’s 8 regions of the state to determine when, where, and how face-to-face instruction can resume. Districts, students, staff, and families must be nimble and be prepared to move backwards if there is evidence of community spread of the virus.

The last time Gov. Whitmer spoke was Friday, June 5, when she moved two regions into Phase 5 and announced that barbershops and salons could open on June 15. The Traverse City region and the Upper Peninsula are all currently in Phase 5 of the MI Safe Start plan, while the remaining six regions in Michigan are still in Phase 4.

In the beginning of June, Gov. Whitmer indicated that she's interested in and was hoping to be fully reengaged in the economy by mid-June to early July.

The governor's office hasn't indicated yet what she may be speaking about Wednesday. She will again be joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

Despite the Memorial Day holiday and the protests continuing in metro Detroit, the daily numbers are still at an all-time low for cases and deaths in Michigan.

On Monday, June 15, Michigan saw an additional 74 confirmed cases of COVID-19 - the first day there were less than 100 confirmed cases since March 18.

Right now the totals in the state are at 60,189 cases, 5,790 deaths and 44,964 cases recovered.