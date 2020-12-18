Gov. Whitmer holding COVID-19 news conference Friday, sources say to allow high-school in-person instruction

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is holding a COVID-19 news conference Friday, Dec. 18. Sources with the Associated Press are reporting that the restriction on in-person instruction at high schools will be lifted.

She'll be speaking with Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun and MDHHS Director Robert Gordon at 1:30 p.m. You can watch live in the video player below, at fox2detroit.com/live or live here on Facebook.

Gov. Whitmer's office did not confirm what she'll be talking about, but her news conference comes just days before her extension of the "three-week pause" is set to expire.

The AP is reporting sources say the governor will let high schools reopen Jan. 4 after the holiday break following a decline in coronavirus cases. High schools have been virtual since Nov. 18.

The order does not include a blanket stay-home order that was in place in the spring. Employees who work jobs that must be performed in person can still go to work. Outdoor gatherings, dining, and parks are still open, as are other individualized activities like working out at a gym.

These restrictions are set to be in place through Dec. 20, unless they get extended again by the MDHHS on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has begun being administered across the state.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was approved for emergency use authorization last week. In Michigan, the University of Michigan Medicine and Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids were the first to give vaccines on Monday.

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine could receive emergency approval from the FDA as soon as Friday. Johnson & Johnson and Astra Zeneca vaccinations are expected to follow.

Michigan is expecting about 80,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine in the first shipment from the federal government. You can read more about that here.

Michigan health officials have also laid out the prioritization plan for who will be receiving the vaccine. Frontline healthcare workers are the top priority. You can read more about that here.

The vaccine is anticipated to be available to the general population in Michigan in spring 2021.

CASE RATES AND PERCENT POSITIVE

As of December 15, the overall case rate in Michigan is at 560 cases per million people per day. Dr. Khaldun said the case rate has been declining for the past 22 days in all regions.

Also as of Dec. 15, the percent positive is around 12.3% and has been trending down for the past seven days. Dr. Khaldun has said a percent positive rate below 3% indicates community spread isn't happening.

Dr. Khaldun said the data means health officials are "cautiously optimistic" there was not a post-Thanksgiving surge in cases.