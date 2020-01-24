Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to give Democratic response to Pres. Trump's State of the Union

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been selected by leaders of the Democratic party to deliver the response to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address next week.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) announced Whitmer was selected to give the response following Trump's State of the Union on Tuesday, February 4.

"Since day one, Governor Whitmer has rolled up her sleeves to get things done for the people of Michigan," said Speaker Nancy Pelosi. "During her time in public service, she has led the charge to expand health care to hundreds of thousands of people, expand protections for hard-working middle-class families and ensure clean drinking water in our communities. Her decades of hard work on behalf of the people should serve as a model for our nation. She's a forward-looking leader who is laser-focused on solving problems for everyday Michiganders and is uniquely qualified to deliver Democrats' message of progress for all Americans."

Whitmer, a lifelong Michigander, has served the state of Michigan since 2000 when she was elected to the state House of Representatives. In 2006, she was elected to the state Senate and served as the Senate Democratic Leader and was the first woman to lead a Senate caucus.

Whitmer was elected Governor in 2018 and has signed executive orders to clean up the state's drinking water issues, end discrimination in state government based on sexual orientation and gender identity, secure equal pay for equal work and expand opportunities for small and disadvantaged businesses.

After the announcement of Whitmer's selection, the Michigan Democratic Party released a statement saying Whitmer has always stood by Michigan families.

"Her whole career, Governor Whitmer has been a fierce leader who has always stood on the side of Michigan's working families. I'm so proud she has been chosen to take a stand and highlight how Donald Trump's broken promises have devastated our state. Governor Whitmer was critical to our party's success up and down the ballot in 2018, and I look forward to working with her this year as we fight to beat Donald Trump, re-elect Gary Peters to the Senate, and turn every corner of Michigan blue."

Advertisement

FOX 2 will stream President Donald Trump's State of the Union address on February 4 as well as Whitmer's response that same night. You can watch it all at fox2detroit.com/live or by downloading the FOX 2 News app.