Michigan Gov. Whitmer 2021 State of The State urges to 'fix the damn road ahead'

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer didn't mince words in describing the terrible year of 2020, highlighting the struggles and in many cases tragedy that COVID-19 brought to the state, country and world - and all of our efforts to battle it in taking precautions to keep each other safe through PPE and social sacrifice.

The Democrat pitched a multibillion-dollar pandemic relief plan and other policy initiatives Wednesday night in her third State of the State Address, held in a virtual broadcast, highlighting the many changes and sacrifices born out of necessity due to the coronavirus.

"2020 was a tough year despite incredibly hard decisions and dangerous threats my year has been lighter than many of you," she said, emphasizing that 2020 required a lot of things including, "Michigan grit."

"Every day I think about the loved ones lost to this virus. The spouses who now sleep alone for the first time in years, the Michiganders who still haven't had time to properly mourn. We have lost 14,411 Michiganders to COVID-19, all 14,411 are people with stories, parents, siblings, children, friends and loved ones."

Whitmer also brought up the converging crisis like the economic devastation from the pandemic along with a divisive presidential election, a 500-year flood in mid-Michigan and struggle for racial justice. All of it she summed up into "Fixing the damn road ahead" playing off her election theme from three years ago to "Fix the damn roads."

The road ahead she said, was building back the state economy better - piggybacking off President Joe Biden's election motto - getting students back in class, greater vaccine distribution and multiple calls to the Republican-led legislature to support her many bills to support the state's comeback.

Whitmer praised the work of first responders to frontline workers of every stripe and spoke about the vaccine numbers in the state, which are on the upswing despite a muddled initial rollout.

"We are now in the second wave of distributing safe, effective vaccines," she said. "We have distributed 800,000 vaccines which makes us 6th in the nation. We don't have the supply we need yet, but we will. Every Michigander who wants a vaccine will get one."

Whitmer thanked residents for their sacrifices in the face of the pandemic, saying the sacrifices and precautions saved lives.

"When we rang in the new year 2020 we had plans for it, including for me, a high school graduation," she said. "It is easy to look back on the last year and focus on the bad but we cannot look back and forget (what we did). Your actions saved lives. Your actions insure that Michiganders will be able to spend Thanksgiving and the holidays of 2021 with their families in-person."