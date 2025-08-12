Michigan free school lunches: State's budget remains in flux, what parents should know

article

The Brief Michigan's free lunches and breakfast programs are in jeopardy as lawmakers continue to be at a stalemate over the state's budget. The current funding for free meals for all public school students is set to expire on September 30, creating uncertainty for schools and parents as the new academic year approaches. The program is estimated to save families $850 per year.



Parents getting ready to send their students back to school may be packing or buying lunches this year as the state's budget is still not passed.

Michigan lawmakers are at a stalemate over the 2025-2026 budget. It was supposed to be wrapped up by the end of June, but that deadline passed with lawmakers nowhere close to a deal. Now, with school starting in just a few weeks, a key element in the past few budgets could be at risk as school lunches may not be funded.

The State of Michigan has not passed the K-12 budget bill, which includes funding for the Michigan School Meals program. With its uncertainty still hanging in the air, it's unknown if free meals will be available for all students in the school year.

The backstory:

In 2023, Michigan Democrats controlled the House, Senate, and Governor's office, enabling the passage of a budget that included free lunches and breakfast for all public students, regardless of income.

The free lunches were a key part of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's proposed bill in February 2023. It feeds roughly 1.4 million kids every day and is estimated to save families $850 per year.

The program was first implemented during COVID-19 in 2020. In the following school year, it was continued. But by 2022-2023 school year, the funding was gone and free school lunches were removed.

However, the following budget year, 2023-2024, it returned. In that first year, over 76 million breakfasts and more than 135 million lunches were provided to students.

But the Michigan School Meals program does more than provide free food for children. It also supports Michigan agriculture by encouraging schools to participate in 10 Cents a Meal, a state-funded program that encourages schools to purchase Michigan-grown fruits, vegetables, and dry beans by giving schools an additional 10 cents per meal when the local produce is served in the school meals.

Why you should care:

Michigan lawmakers were to have had the K-12 budget in place by the end of June so that schools could prepare for the upcoming school year by July 1. This allows districts to know how much funding they would get from the state – which enables districts to complete their budgets as well.

Don Wotruba is the executive director of the Michigan Association of School Boards.

"We can't negotiate contracts without knowing how much money we are getting from the state," he said in July. "We have a hard time setting up programs. As we've heard through the media the last year, that there are districts looking to make possible staffing changes, possible staffing reductions. We don't know at what level, without knowing what the legislature is doing."

Whitmer, Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks (D), and GOP Speaker of the House Matt Hall were making progress on how to spend roughly $30 billion. However, they couldn't agree on whether to fix the roads and schools at the same time – or separate the issues.

At the time, it was believed that Democrats had secured funding to continue school funding. However, a state bill has still not been passed.

The previous budget ends on Sept. 30, meaning the first month of school would include free meals but would end on Oct. 1.

What schools are planning:

With the start of the school year on the horizon, districts have started alerting parents of plans if nothing changes with the budget.

In Northville, the district will continue providing lunch and breakfast through the first month of the school year.

Schools are still awaiting final information from the lawmakers in Lansing before setting a plan for the upcoming school year.

Most schools start either the last week of August or the first week of September.