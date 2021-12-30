Even as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention adjusts its quarantine period recommendation, the Michigan health department is holding steady on its guidelines for those who test positive for COVID-19 but aren't showing symptoms.

So far, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is maintaining its quarantine guidelines that anyone who fits into that category should self-isolate for 10 days following infection. That could change though, MDHHS says, as additional information becomes available from the federal government.

"The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) intends to review the supporting evidence behind this guidance, while awaiting additional information from the CDC, specifically for special populations and in high-risk settings," read the state's website.

The CDC adjusted its recommendation period on Monday, arguing that the first five days after someone contracts the virus is the most infectious period.

"So that's the time we want you to stay home, and then after that period of time you can still technically spread the virus up to 10 days of time, and that’s why we want you to wear a mask," said Dr. Asha Shajahan, a family medicine physician for Beaumont Health and the medical director of Community Health for Beaumont Grosse Pointe.

Many saw the government's revision as another clash between public health and business practices, with the latter winning out.

But Dr. Anthony Fauci said the stakes of keeping the country running were always intertwined with public health recommendations and lowering the quarantine guidance was necessary to maintain that balance.

"There is the danger that there will be so many people who are being isolated who are asymptomatic for the full 10 days, you could have a major negative impact on our ability to keep society running," he said during a TV interview.

The shift in policy arrives at a dramatic moment for the pandemic, both in the country and in Michigan, which just reported it's highest daily case rate since the pandemic was first confirmed.

Wednesday's Covid update reported 25,858 cases over two days - about 12,929 per day. Another 338 people also died from the virus, the state said.

The numbers are glaringly large considering the availability of vaccines that can ward off death and infection. Officials have warned the holidays won't make it easier since a testing shortage may not keep everyone from visiting home despite being positive.

Omicron doesn't appear to be spreading as quickly through the state as previously expected. So far, 75 cases have been confirmed, including 22 in Detroit.

Any Detroiters looking to get tested will find their best chances at the Joseph Walker Williams Community Center on Rosa Parks Boulevard. Testing is available by appointment from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today and tomorrow.

Detroit residents or those that work in the city should call 313-230-0505