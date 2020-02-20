Michigan health officials report fourth death due to vaping

Another person has died due to vaping.

Michigan's health department announced the fourth death Thursday, despite a nationwide decrease in lung-related cases tied to e-cigarette smoking.

“Although reports of new cases related to this outbreak have decreased in Michigan and across the country, new cases continue to be reported,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health for MDHHS. “We urge Michigan residents to refrain from vaping until a definite source or sources have been identified. Health care providers should remain vigilant in educating their patients about the potential risks associated with vaping and report any cases to their local health department.”

Since reaching a fever-pitch of headlines last year, deaths and lung-related illnesses have seen a significant decline in new cases. MDHHS confirms since August 2019, there have been 73 cases in Michigan, including deaths.

In widely-reported story, a Michigan teen received the first-ever double lung transplant after doctors found his lungs had been damaged due to vaping. Since then, Daniel Ament, a student at Grosse Point North, has been speaking out about the dangers of vaping in teens.

Particularly concerning to health officials was the growing number of youth who reported vaping. In response to the rising number of cases, Gov. Whitmer banned the use of flavored e-cigarette sales in Michigan, shortly before President Trump did the same.

A Michigan Court of Claims judge later blocked the ban, following an injunction that was filed by a business owner in the upper peninsula.

The health department recommends people not use THC-containing e-cigarette or vaping products, all youth avoid the vaping products and any adults that do vape carefully monitor themselves for symptoms.