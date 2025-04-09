The Brief A Livonia woman lost her dog after running over a large pothole on Wednesday Aislynn Kaminski said her dog Charlie jumped out of the car after becoming scared when she drove over the pothole She hopes someone who has seen the German Shepherd Pyrenees mix will return the pet



Running over a pothole is inevitable if you live in Michigan. Long known as the state of crumbling roads, driving over one of the thousands that dot the state is almost a guarantee.

But for one Livonia woman, it led to her losing her pet dog. She hopes she can get it back.

Big picture view:

Aislynn Kaminski was driving in Livonia on Wednesday morning when she traveled over a pothole near Plymouth and Newburg.

It was no small hole and after driving over the gap, Kaminski felt her whole car shutter.

"It was definitely just like my whole car fell," she said.

What followed next feels like a freak accident. But it also left Kaminski devastated.

"My dog - he freaked out," she said. "It was a very large drop and he got out through the window took off across Newburg."

She tried catching him, running after her dog as he fled the scene. But she hasn't seen him since.

Dig deeper:

Since losing her dog, Kaminski hasn't been able to think about anything else.

She works at the Michigan Humane Society and has a passion for animals. Charlie is a German shepherd Pyrenees mix and has some medical issues. Kaminski originally got the dog as a way to help her grieve the loss of her other pet.

"It just tears me up that I was taking him to work to try to help get him better," she said.

She has since filed a police report, but hopes someone else who has seen her dog can bring him back to her safely.

He isn't chipped, but he does have a blue and pink-colored collar with a mountain design.

"He has a tag that has his name. as well as my name and phone number," said Kaminski.