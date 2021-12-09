Michigan hits another pandemic high for COVID-19 hospitalizations

Michigan reached another pandemic high this week for people hospitalized with COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, more than 4,400 adults who are positive for the virus are hospitalized across the state.

Michigan Medicine said every patient on a ventilator has not been vaccinated.

The hospital is being forced to cancel or postpone procedures because of the number of COVID-19 patients.

"At Michigan Medicine, we are continuing to cancel surgeries because we just don’t have the beds. This week alone we canceled more than 40 cases. These are heartbreaking decisions," University of Michigan Health President Dr. David Miller said.

Medical professionals fear that the pandemic will worsen as people gather for the holidays. They recommend asking the people you will be spending time with if they are vaccinated. If they are not, ask them to wear a mask.

"Those who are unvaccinated are not just risking your own lives or those of your loved ones from COVID-19, you’re risking the lives of others who may die of preventable diseases who can’t get their needed health care," said Michigan Medicine CEO Dr. Marschall Runge.