Michigan hospitals and universities partner to reduce infant mortality

For the first time in Michigan, the state, its leading hospitals, and universities are teaming up with one simple objective: "to stop moms and babies from dying."

Doctor Sonya Hassan introduced audiences Monday afternoon to a new partnership called SOS MATERNITY or Synergy Of Scholars for Maternal and Infant Health Equity.

The program will work in three ways, from making sure pregnant moms get the best testing, ensuring access to medical treatment to prevent complications during delivery, and offering a navigator to help guide moms through pregnancy.

"We've brought together all the major hospital systems and universities and policy makers and community organizations to really declare for once - together we're going to do this united," said Hassan.

The efforts behind the new initiative started during Covid when the state worked to address racial disparities in health care. They have since blossomed into a unique and united front.

Funding will come from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The chief public health officer for the Detroit Health Department said that for every thousand babies born in Michigan, six will die - and the number among minorities.

"This is preventable," Denise Fair Razo said.

Doctors say a low dose aspirin a day can prevent preeclampsia or high blood pressure by 40%. It's information like that they want to get out to all expectant mothers.

Another thing that can help is transportation to get to and from appointments.

"It's really helpful - not only does it give me transportation to my appointments - it's educating me on the birth of my child - safety measures - what to eat and what not to eat," said Mashyda Simpson.

Simpson is already in the SOS program. She's soon to be one of many, Corewell's chief equity officer said.

"I think coming together, sharing best practices, sharing information and really addressing the problem collectively - is really going to help us to solve and to make a difference," said Carlos Cubia.

