Michigan House approves $78B budget plan as shutdown looms

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  August 26, 2025 5:00pm EDT
ONE ON ONE SPEAKER MATT HALL: pushes ‘No Budget, No Pay’

House Speaker Matt Hall spoke with Hilary Golston about his push for a measure that would withhold lawmaker pay if the state budget isn’t passed by the July 1 deadline. Hall argued the plan would force urgency after Democrats left Lansing without a deal, while Democrats blasted the proposal as a political stunt.

The Brief

    • The Michigan House of Representatives approved a massive $78 billion budget.
    • Negotiations between state House Republicans and the Michigan governor have persisted for months amid a standoff over a road funding deal.
    • A government shutdown is looming without a deal.

LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Lawmakers in the Michigan House of Representatives have approved a new state budget after months of negotiations.

The $78-billion dollar roadmap has been a contentious topic in Lansing as lawmakers have struggled to find common ground on a road funding deal. Lawmakers blew past their deadline of July 1 to get a deal.

The measure passed with 59 votes, while 45 others voted against the plan.

The budget plan in the Democratic-run Michigan Senate is different from the Michigan House Republicans' plan. State senators approved their own budget back in May. 

Both sides will need to agree on a final plan before sending it to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. House Speaker Matt Hall recently told FOX 2 that Michigan state House Democrats did not have a sense of urgency during negotiations.

The governor released her original plan in February, which included hundreds of additional dollars per pupil in education funding. 

The Source: Michigan House Republican Speaker gave remarks which this story cites.

