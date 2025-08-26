Michigan House approves $78B budget plan as shutdown looms
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Lawmakers in the Michigan House of Representatives have approved a new state budget after months of negotiations.
The $78-billion dollar roadmap has been a contentious topic in Lansing as lawmakers have struggled to find common ground on a road funding deal. Lawmakers blew past their deadline of July 1 to get a deal.
The measure passed with 59 votes, while 45 others voted against the plan.
The budget plan in the Democratic-run Michigan Senate is different from the Michigan House Republicans' plan. State senators approved their own budget back in May.
Both sides will need to agree on a final plan before sending it to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. House Speaker Matt Hall recently told FOX 2 that Michigan state House Democrats did not have a sense of urgency during negotiations.
The governor released her original plan in February, which included hundreds of additional dollars per pupil in education funding.
The Source: Michigan House Republican Speaker gave remarks which this story cites.