Michigan House approves $78B budget plan as shutdown looms

The Brief The Michigan House of Representatives approved a massive $78 billion budget. Negotiations between state House Republicans and the Michigan governor have persisted for months amid a standoff over a road funding deal. A government shutdown is looming without a deal.



Lawmakers in the Michigan House of Representatives have approved a new state budget after months of negotiations.

The $78-billion dollar roadmap has been a contentious topic in Lansing as lawmakers have struggled to find common ground on a road funding deal. Lawmakers blew past their deadline of July 1 to get a deal.

The measure passed with 59 votes, while 45 others voted against the plan.

The budget plan in the Democratic-run Michigan Senate is different from the Michigan House Republicans' plan. State senators approved their own budget back in May.

Both sides will need to agree on a final plan before sending it to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. House Speaker Matt Hall recently told FOX 2 that Michigan state House Democrats did not have a sense of urgency during negotiations.

The governor released her original plan in February, which included hundreds of additional dollars per pupil in education funding.