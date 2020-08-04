Michigan House of Representatives August 2020 Primary results

Elections for the Michigan House of Representatives are held every even-number year and are two-year terms. Districts are drawn based on population through the federal census and each Representative is elected by voters with approximately 77,000 to 91,000 residents.

The House consists of 110 members and can only be elected to three terms (six years). Below are the contested races that are being held on Aug. 4. The elections below do not include races where candidates are running unopposed.