Michigan Humane Society shelters 34 dogs evacuated from Hurricane Laura

Last week following the arrival of Hurricane Laura, dozens of dogs sheltered in the tropical storm's path were evacuated to Michigan.

The Humane Society accepted 34 dogs from shelters around Louisiana, which was among the two states that were bracing for the hurricane. Making landfall on Wednesday, the Category 4 storm caused flooding and destruction to many of the communities along the coast.

In an effort to ease the burden on local shelters down there, the Michigan Humane Society took in the rescues.

The canine-swap was facilitated with WIigs of Rescue and GreaterGood.org.

The dogs are also up for adoption once they have adjusted to life away from their old home.

"The animals on this flight will be given time to decompress and adjust to life here in Michigan before they are ready to be placed with new families," read a post from the Humane Society.

Advertisement

Anyone that is interested in adopting a dog will have to await updates in the next few days.