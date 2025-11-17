Michigan hunters donate their deer to food banks to help those in need

The Brief The Hunters Feeding Michigan program is a way for hunters to share their harvest by donating their deer. This Michigan Department of Natural Resources program connects donors, processors, and charities to help feed Michiganders with food insecurities.



Deer hunters across the state are working to feed Michigan’s food insecure through donating their harvest and keeping people fed.

Big picture view:

The Hunters Feeding Michigan program is a way for hunters to share their harvest by donating their deer at no cost to the hunter. Hazem Tabbaa loves to go deer hunting, and now he can turn his love of the sport into a way to help the less fortunate.

The Hunters Feeding Michigan program allows hunters to donate deer they harvested at a participating processor like Uncle Henry’s Gourmet Meats in Troy.

"It feels amazing you can tie in something that you’re passionate about and at the same time help people."

This Michigan Department of Natural Resources program connects donors, processors, and charities to help feed Michiganders with food insecurities.

"The entire deer gets ground, and then we contact Michigan Food Bank Council, and they come and pick it up."

Dig deeper:

Since 2007, this initiative has provided more than 3 million servings of venison to those in need. In fact, officials say each deer donated provides an estimated 160 meals. And the great thing about deer meat is that it's packed with nutrients.

To help boost donations, from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, at several processing facilities across the state, there will be a Hunters Feeding Michigan deer donation drive.

"If you can use it for a worthy cause, and your freezer is packed up, and you want to help some people out, I would donate your deer."

Deer Camp Coffee in Sterling Heights is also doing its part to feed the hungry.

"People can also purchase bags of coffee from Deer Camp. They are a sponsor with the DNR, and part of the proceeds will go to help the hungry."