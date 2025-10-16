article

The Brief Waterfowl hunting at a state game area is expected to be affected due to Michigan's ongoing drought. Wetlands in the Maple River State Game Area are dry because of a lack of precipitation, impacting habitat for birds and access points for boats. The current drought is the worst Michigan has seen in more than a decade.



Michigan's worst drought in a decade is starting to impact more than water levels and the state's trees. According to the Department of Natural Resources, hunting conditions are now suffering due to the drop in rainfall.

Some of the best waterfowl hunting habitat in Michigan is caught in areas most impacted by the decline in precipitation.

Big picture view:

The Maple River State Game Area is expecting to see "extremely low water levels" this autumn due to an ongoing drought in mid-Michigan.

The hunting ground, located in parts of Gratiot, Clinton, and Ionia counties, includes state-managed wetlands, which serve as vital habitat for waterfowl as well as access for hunters.

But with water levels down, hunters will have fewer opportunities to navigate much of the state game area. That's because there isn't enough water for boats to float on, preventing hunters from getting further into the area.

Dig deeper:

The DNR reports areas that are affected include Units E, X, and Y, which are expected to remain dry for most of the season. That means reduced habitat for birds that may be harvested. However, hunters will still be able to access them because they are designated as walk-in areas.

However, Units A and B which can usually accommodate boats during normal years, may not be able to in 2025.

The Wildlife Refuge, which is outlined in red on the state game area map, will fare better with shallow water present that could attract decent numbers of birds. But the refuge is off limits to hunting between Sept. 1 and Nov. 30.

Michigan drought impacting hunting

In the Maple River State Game Area, water can be pumped into the wetlands to raise the water level and attract more waterfowl.

But the source that water normally comes from in the Maple River is well below normal.

"This year, the low river levels have made it impossible for Michigan Department of Natural Resources staff to pump enough water from the river to fill these impoundments. As a result, many units will have little or no standing water throughout much of the season unless the area receives significant rain."

The backstory:

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, more than two-thirds of Michigan is experiencing at least an abnormally dry autumn. About 45% of the state's drought is moderate while parts are labeled "severe."

The areas hit hardest include a band of mid-Michigan counties like Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta, Isabella, Midland, and Bay.

At those levels, river flow drops below acceptable levels to allow for proper irrigation of crops, mature trees can become stressed and shed their leaves before they're ready, while crop yields for corn and soybeans can drop.

The National Weather Service reports that several spots are two to four inches below normal for precipitation.

Data from their Detroit office notes that since January, the region is 2.5 inches below the average rainfall. Most of that can be accounted to an exceptionally dry September.

It's even worse in Saginaw, which is located in the band where the drought is most severe. Since January, they are 4.5 inches below the average for precipitation.

Warning Coordination Meteorologist Jaclyn Anderson says that part of the state is still dealing with a drought that stretches back to last year.

Drought conditions in Michigan, per the U.S. Drought Monitor.