Michigan 'I voted ' sticker contest returns -- How to apply
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Your artwork could be adorned by voters around Michigan this fall.
The state's "I voted" sticker contest is back, and all Michiganders are able to submit designs.
‘I voted’ sticker requirements
Sticker designs must be original. AI-generated content and copyrighted content are not allowed. They must also contain the phrase "I voted," and must be nonpartisan.
Various methods are permitted, including digital, paint, crayon, and mixed media.
One design per person is allowed.
How to submit a design
All Michigan residents are able to participate in the contest, but those younger than 13 are required to include the name and contract information of a parent or legal guardian.
Entries must include:
- Entrant’s first and last name
- Email (for entrant, parent, or legal guardian)
- Phone number (for entrant, parent, or legal guardian)
- Entrant’s city
- Entrant’s school (optional)
- Entry category: Elementary/Middle (K-8), High School (9-12), or General Entry (open to all Michiganders).
Submit designs here by May 1.
If you have questions, contact MDOS-External-Affairs@Michigan.gov.
Sticker contest voting
Public voting will open in June to decide the finalists.
Winners will be announced over the summer.
The Source: This information is from the Michigan Department of State.