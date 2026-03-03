Michigan 'I voted ' sticker contest returns -- How to apply

article

The Brief Michigan residents can submit "I voted" sticker designs for the November 2026 election. The public will vote to select finalists in June.



Your artwork could be adorned by voters around Michigan this fall.

The state's "I voted" sticker contest is back, and all Michiganders are able to submit designs.

‘I voted’ sticker requirements

Sticker designs must be original. AI-generated content and copyrighted content are not allowed. They must also contain the phrase "I voted," and must be nonpartisan.

Various methods are permitted, including digital, paint, crayon, and mixed media.

One design per person is allowed.

How to submit a design

All Michigan residents are able to participate in the contest, but those younger than 13 are required to include the name and contract information of a parent or legal guardian.

Entries must include:

Entrant’s first and last name

Email (for entrant, parent, or legal guardian)

Phone number (for entrant, parent, or legal guardian)

Entrant’s city

Entrant’s school (optional)

Entry category: Elementary/Middle (K-8), High School (9-12), or General Entry (open to all Michiganders).

Submit designs here by May 1.

If you have questions, contact MDOS-External-Affairs@Michigan.gov.

Sticker contest voting

Public voting will open in June to decide the finalists.

Winners will be announced over the summer.