Michigan Jewish synagogue active shooter: AG Nessel 'closely monitoring the situation'

The Brief Police sources confirm an active shooter at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield is dead. No other injuries have been reported. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said her office is "closely monitoring the situation."



Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said her office is "closing monitoring the situation" after an active shooter was reported at a Jewish synagogue in West Bloomfield.

Authorities reported just before 2 p.m. Thursday that no injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into the Temple Israel building at 5725 Walnut Lake Road. The vehicle then caught on fire.

Police rushed to the building, which also houses an early childhood learning center, amid the active shooter situation, as the Jewish Federation of Detroit ordered all Jewish organizations to go into lockout protocol.

Police sources confirmed just after 2 p.m. that the shooter was dead.

"My heart is with the congregation and community of Temple Israel as law enforcement responds to reports of an active shooter. We are closely monitoring the situation and urge residents to follow the requests of local law enforcement as they work to secure the area and protect lives," Nesse; said in a statement. "Antisemitism has no place in Michigan and cannot be tolerated. In moments like these, it’s more important than ever that we come together, stand with our neighbors, confront hate whenever it appears, and build stronger communities."

What you can do:

Nessel also provided resources for reporting suspicious behavior.

Tips can be submitted to Michigan State Police at mi.gov/StopaPlot or the AG office's Hate Crimes & Domestic Terrorism Unit.