Michigan launches address program for victims of domestic violence, stalking, sex assault

Michigan has a new program that will protect victims of domestic violence, stalking, sex assault by allowing them a chance to hide their address from everyone except the state.

The state has launched the Address Confidentiality Program (ACP) based on a bill that was passed by the legislature in 2020. By registering, you're allowing the state to shield your actual physical address from the public. The only ones who know are the government agencies. But - there is a requirement.

"This isn’t just anyone who feels like they want to ghost someone, you have to be committed to enter this program. What that means is you do have to move," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

To qualify you have to be moving or planning to move because pre-existing addresses may already be compromised. You must also be at least 18 years old or be an emancipated minor, or be a parent or guardian acting on behalf of a minor or ward.

The goal is simple: to make sure that those who are victims are not revictimized.

"We could make sure that an individual is held accountable. We could make sure in many instances that a person was sentenced to jail or prison if they deserve that sentence. But eventually, that person was going to be released. And then what?" Nessel said. "We would have survivors of violent crime say what are we supposed to do now and what do we say except for ‘let us know if he starts to harass you again, let us know if he starts to bother you, let us know if he tries to kill you. We don’t want people to be in that situation. We want people to feel as safe as possible."

It's about building a safety plan for the victims to allow them to still be able to do things like vote.

"We don’t want to see people, just because they have the terrible misfortune of being a crime victim and feel they can’t participate in their government or avail themselves of government services," Nessel said. "The address that is going to be utilized for your government services will be an address that’s provided to you by the state of Michigan. It's not a real address. It's really a mail forwarding address that's utilized by our department, DTMB, by the Bureau of Elections and other agencies to make sure you’re getting your mail, but doing so safely."

Participants also get a guidebook that outlines how to vote, how to change their address, information on schools and bussing, what to do when contacting the police or emergency services.

