Michigan lawmaker concerned over state police leadership

The Brief A state senator is asking for the investigation in a Michigan State Trooper for using a vehicle for personal use. A spokeswoman with the State police says Lt. Colonel Brimacombe was fully investigated by internal affairs when the accusations came to light back in 2021.



A state lawmaker is calling out Michigan State Police's (MSP) top officers for allegedly using a state-issued vehicle for personal time in 2021.

Big picture view:

State Senator Jim Runestad (R) of White Lake is asking Attorney General Dana Nessel to investigate State Police Lieutenant Colonel Aimee Brimacombe for using a state-issued vehicle for personal time over several months in 2021.

"Normally you do something like that. It’s going to be a number of years to recover if you’re even kept in the job," said Runestad. "She was moved to the second in command. Catapulting over people who had been in positions above her for years."

A spokeswoman with MSP says Lt. Colonel Brimacombe was fully investigated by internal affairs when the accusations came to light back in 2021, and it resulted in internal discipline.

"I think she got treated differently than this low-level caseworker," Runestad said.

Dig deeper:

The former state worker named Rufus Chappell was convicted after using the state vehicles, but AG Nessel said comparing Chappell and Brimcombe is night and day, while citing Chapell's wrongful use spanned a longer period of time, cost way more money and he had a suspended license.

Therefore, Nessel's office denied the investigation.

"The Attorney General is acting like she was cooperative. She was not," said Runestad. "She was cited for insubordination, so it’s not the case she’s cooperative."

This comes after 98% of the Michigan State Troopers Association voted no confidence in Colonel James Grady and Lt. Colonel Brimacombe.

"Because the governor refuses to do anything, we’re stuck with these two at the top no matter what they do," said Runestad. "The public has got to start calling upon the governor to do the right thing."

What they're saying:

Governor Gretchen Whitmer's office noted how Colonel Grady helped fight for pay raises and contributed to a major drop in violent crime.

A statement from the Governor's office reads in part:

"Colonel Grady has demonstrated strong and steady leadership at the helm of MSP. He has worked his way up through the ranks over 25 years, putting public safety first and keeping our communities safe…. We have full confidence in Colonel Grady to continue getting the job done."