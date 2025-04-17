Michigan lawmakers gather, pushing to protect Medicaid

The Brief Medical professionals and lawmakers are fighting to save Medicaid in Michigan. The Trump administration proposes hundreds of billions of dollars in cuts to the program. Governor Gretchen Whitmer says she is fighting hard for Medicaid.



Medical professionals and lawmakers joined forces Thursday at a press conference at Corewell Health Royal Oak to talk about the importance of protecting Medicaid.

Big picture view:

As the Trump administration proposes hundreds of billions of dollars in cuts to the program, children, seniors, and people with disabilities would be affected.

Michigan lawmakers who spoke included Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Rep. Debbie Dingell, Rep. Haley Stevens, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Dig deeper:

Whitmer signed an executive order at the conference that requires the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to identify the impact of federal Medicaid cuts on our state.

"It’s not just people’s health that will be impacted; it’s the Michigan economy too. Michigan hospitals will lose out on half a billion dollars in Medicaid funding annually, threatening thousands of jobs," said Whitmer. "This won’t make government more efficient. It’ll just raise your costs, eliminate local jobs, and put lives in danger."

Medicare and Medicaid account for over 97% of the spending overseen by Congress’s Energy and Commerce Committee. Nonpartisan budget analysis confirms that deep, damaging cuts to Medicaid are inevitable, unless Medicare is put on the chopping block.

"If cuts of this magnitude come out of the Republican-controlled Congress, every one of us will suffer. Everyone of us will pay a price for that," said Whitmer.

What they're saying:

At a roundtable in March at Mott’s Children’s Hospital, executives and medical professionals explained what this would mean for the people they serve and their hospital systems.

There’s disagreement among Senate Republicans over how far cuts should go.

The budget passed by House Republicans in February sets ambitious targets of more than $800 billion in spending cuts. The Congressional Budget Office warns that protecting Medicare means Medicaid would face severe reductions.