Michigan lawmakers introduce bills to close wage gaps on Equal Pay Day

Michigan lawmakers introduced a number of bills Wednesday, Equal Pay Day, designed to close the wage gap between men and women.

March 24 was chosen for that day because it "showcases the length of time it takes to catch up to what our white male counterparts made," said Rep. Laurie Pohutsky (D-Livonia).

This means that by that day, women would have earned the same amount one average that male counterparts received by the end of 2020.

The pay gap is even larger for women of color.

The Michigan League for Public Policy reports that when compared to the pay of white men, Equal Pay Day for Black women doesn’t happen until Aug. 3, Native American women will finally earn their equal pay on Sept. 8 and Latinx women, who have the lowest median pay, won’t receive the same pay as white men until Oct. 21.

"Women of color not only have to work to catch up to their white male colleagues, we also have to work to catch up to our white sisters in the workplace," said Stephanie Young (D-Detroit).

Democratic lawmakers with the Progressive Women's Caucus reintroduced a package of about a dozen bills.

On average, women are paid less than men. Lawmakers are trying to bridge that gap.

"Legislation to close the wage gap isn’t just good policy it’s also good for business. It leads to a more productive workforce, less turnover, and stronger households with increased buying power," said Julie Brixie (D-Meridian Township).

The Michigan Equal Pay Day Coalition is also advocating for greater access to affordable and child care.

The Michigan GOP released a statement regarding the issue:

"Republicans believe in equity in all facets of employment. We believe it's the individuals running their businesses, not big government, who should determine compensation for employees."

