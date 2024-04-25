Democrats in Lansing introduced a plan to reign in the usage of ‘forever chemicals’ in the production of common household items and cosmetics, like cookware, clothes, cleaning products, to name a few.

PFAS - or Perfluoroalkyl or polyfluoroalkyl substances - are commonly used because of their resistance to water and oil. That resistance to breaking down becomes a problem once it enters the environment.

Under the "hazardous products act', manufacturers would be required to obtain a waiver from the state in order to sell products made with PFAS chemicals. A waiver would only be granted if the chemicals are essential to the manufacturing process and there are no safer alternatives.

If they aren't essential, manufacturers would be prohibited from selling products that include PFAS.

If it became law, it would be enforced at the beginning of 2027 and restrictions on selling PFAS-containing products would begin in 2032.

"Protecting our environment and public health is paramount, and these bills represent crucial steps towards achieving that goal," state Rep. Penelope Tsernoglou (D-East Lansing) said in a news release. "By phasing out PFAS in household products, we’re taking a significant step towards a healthier, safer future for generations to come."

HB 5657 was introduced by Tsernoglou earlier this week and included 20 other co-sponsors, before being referred to the Natural Resources Committee.

The bill is an attempt to better regulate the release of PFAS chemicals into the environment. Studies have found a relationship between their abundance and rates of cancer and birth defects.

Underscoring just how prevalent sources of PFAS are in the environment, the bill outlines what kinds of products use them. It includes:

Apparel including undergarments, shirts, pants, skirts, dresses, overalls, bodysuits, costumes, vests, dancewear, suits, saris, scarves, tops, leggings, diapers, footwear, outdoor apparel, and everyday uniforms for workwear

Carpets and rugs

Cleaning products

Cookware, like pots, pans, skillets, grills, baking sheets, baking molds, trays, bowls, and cooking utensils

Cosmetics

Dental floss

Treatments or other substances that are applied to fabric for stain or water resistance

Juvenile products, which include any product designed for use by infants and children under 12 years of age, such as a baby or toddler foam pillow, bassinet, bedside sleeper, booster seat, changing pad, child restraint system for use in motor vehicles and aircraft, co-sleeper, crib mattress, floor playmat, high chair, high chair pad, infant bouncer, or infant carriers

Menstruation products

Textile furnishings, which include any type of textile customarily used in households and businesses, such as draperies, floor coverings, furnishings, bedding, towels, and tablecloths.

Ski wax or other similar lubricant that is applied to the bottom of snow runners.

Upholstered furniture

The law's introduction was celebrated by the Great Lakes PFAS Action Network, which said the legislation would "set Michigan on a path to most efficiently tackle" the problem.