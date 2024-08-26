Michigan liquor store owner enriched himself with bottle deposit scam

A 34-year-old appeared in mid-Michigan court Monday on a single criminal charge after he enriched himself using a bottle deposit scam at his own liquor store he managed, the state attorney general said.

Davison-native Namir Shango was arraigned on a single charge in Saginaw district court for False Pretense, $50,000-$100,000. He's believed to have used his business, Valley Liquor in Mt. Morris to commit fraud.

The attorney general said Shango created fake bottle deposit return invoices that were made to look as if they had been created at a processing machine at his own store.

From there, the fake invoices were presented to a soft-drink distributor. In return, fraudulent credits were given towards incoming deliveries. Michigan State Police investigated the scheme.

Dana Nessel said in a statement that Michigan's bottle deposit program was meant to incentivize recycling - instead of stealing from it.

"Defrauding businesses partners, and taking advantage of a popular state program for self-enrichment, will not be tolerated and my department will hold fraudsters accountable," she said in a statement.

Shango will be back in court on Aug. 29th.