Michigan Lottery player wins $25,000 a year for life from ticket bought in Shelby Township

An unknown Michigan Lottery winner will be getting $25,000 a year for life once they claim their prize.

The player matched the white balls picked Saturday night for the Lucky For Life drawing – 13-26-34-37-48. They purchased the ticket at a Sunoco gas station at 45471 Ryan Rd.in Shelby Township.

The winner has the option to receive annual $25,000 payments for a minimum of 20 years or life, whichever is greater, or a one-time lump sum cash payment of $390,000. It's the fifth time a Michigan player has won a lifetime prize from the game this year.

If you are the winner, contact the Michigan Lottery Player Relations Division at 844-887-6836, option 2.