Michigan Lottery rolling out new instant game ticket with largest sum ever offered

The Michigan Lottery is rolling out its newest game that comes with the largest prize ever offered from an instant game ticket.

In honor of the lottery's 50-year anniversary of sending money to the School Aid Fund, the Michigan Lottery now offers $50 instant game ticket called $300,000,000 Diamond Riches.

The lottery prizes range from $50 to $6 million - the largest sum ever offered from an instant scratch-off.

The game gives players 50 chances to win per ticket. The first drawing for $50 instant game is July 20.

In addition to the three $6 million winning tickets, there are also one-hundred $50,000 tickets. The new instant game ticket also offers a second chance to non-winners who can scan their ticket with the Michigan Lottery app on their phones.

Doing so could lead to 10 more winning drawings, with winning prizes ranging from $100,000 to $500. Learn more about how the game works here.