Michigan Lottery still seeking $1 million Powerball winner; ticket bought last spring in Warren

A lucky $1 million prize Powerball winner has only a month left to claim their prize.

The winning Michigan Lottery ticket was purchased May 5, 2021, at Warren Market at 28069 Mound Road in Warren.

The player who picked the winning numbers, 16-23-28-40-63, has until 4:45 p.m. May 5, 2022, to come forward and claim their prize or the money will go into the School Aid Fund.

The winner can contact the Michigan Lottery Player Relations Division at 517-373-1237 to arrange to pick up their prize in Lansing.