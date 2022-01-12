Michigan man accused of making Facebook posts challenging judge to duel, threatening to decapitate him

A Michigan man is facing charges after authorities allege he threatened a judge numerous times on Facebook.

Jonathan Brisson, 32, of Vanderbilt, is charged with communicating a false threat of terrorism in connection with threats posted toward Otsego County Circuit Court Chief Judge Colin G. Hunter.

Brisson is accused of threatening to decapitate the judge, challenging him to a duel, and saying Hunter is "leading the civil war against the children in office."

Authorities said Brisson admitted to making the posts because he was angry Hunter was granted a personal protection order against him.

"Threats against public officials will not be tolerated by my office," Attorney General Dana Nessel said. "The facts of this case include very direct and detailed threats that cross the line between free speech and criminal behavior."

Brisson was given a $50,000 cash/surety bond and ordered to have no contact with Hunter or the court building. He also cannot possess firearms, alcohol or drugs, and if released, was ordered to undergo a community mental health evaluation prior to release.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Jan. 20.