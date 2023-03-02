Michigan man arrested for anti-semitic death threats against state officials

The FBI says it arrested 41-year-old Jack Eugene Carpenter of Tipton, Michigan - for tweeting Jewish death threats- while he was in Texas.

Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin said that threats against Jewish politicians by one man are unacceptable.

"I don't like it; I take my personal security seriously," she said. "I'm a former CIA officer, I did three tours in Iraq alongside the military. So I'm probably more stoic than some on physical threats."

And in a tweet, Attorney general Dana Nessel acknowledge that she was the target of a heavily armed defendant.

"This is where someone goes when they're upset when they're angry, they think about killing Jews," said attorney Jordan Acker, University of Michigan Regent.

Carpenter allegedly made threats like: "I'm heading back to Michigan now threatening to carry out the punishment of death to anyone that is Jewish in the Michigan government if they don't leave or confess."

He had at least three pistols registered to him, a shotgun and two hunting rifles.

The suspect worked at U-M - and Acker is Jewish.

FOX 2: "Do you think stories like this would make a Jewish person think twice about running for office?"

"Well, here's what I can tell you. Obviously, Dana Nessel is a friend," Acker said. "I think that these violent acts do get people to think twice about running for office, because this is something that people didn't have to deal with in the past. And frankly, no elected official, Jewish or non-Jewish, should ever have to deal with stuff like this."

The suspect worked at U-M as a systems administrator for 10 years. Reports indicate that he left the university over its Covid policies

in December 2021.

As far as the future, Acker thinks there could be more threats against elected officials.

FOX 2: "So we could see more threats in the upcoming election?"

"It scares me, but I will I would say probably, yes," Acker said.

The suspect remains in custody, and looking at five years if convicted.



