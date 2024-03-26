Michigan man arrested for sex crimes against child with autism

article

A 39-year-old man has been booked on several charges of criminal sexual conduct after the Genesee County Sheriff said an 11-year-old victim told authorities that the man sexually assaulted them.

Dennis Walter, from Clio, Michigan, was arrested this week by the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST) and has been charged with three criminal sexual conduct crimes.

According to Sheriff Chris Swanson, the 39-year-old man was arrested while riding a public transit bus after authorities tracked him down. Swanson said Walter's victim is an 11-year-old with autism.

"That's the kind of thing that this predator does. They put themselves in a position where they are within vulnerable populations," Swanson said.

He credits the child who came forward and bravely told their story. Swanson also promised that any other victims can get a voice from GHOST.

"if this predator assaulted you, or hurt you in any way, we want to give you that voice," he said.