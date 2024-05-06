Truck plows through physical therapy business in Redford Township

A truck plowed through the front of a physical therapy office Monday afternoon, sending witnesses running from its path.

The vehicle, a GMC Sierra HD pickup truck, came to a halt in the middle of Athletico Physical in Redford Township. The damage left behind was extensive. However, no injuries were reported.

According to witnesses, the truck was heading south on Telegraph Road.

"He was barreling down the road behind me, and then he started changing lanes right as the light was turning red." said Andrew Bennett, who saw the crash.

But the vehicle did not stop. Instead, it left the road and crashed into a power pole before the 96 interchange.

"It splintered out into toothpicks and then he just drove straight into the building," Bennett told FOX 2.

Douglas Wilson and two of his friends were right in the truck's route.

"It looked like he was trying to hit us," Wilson said. "So I got scared. I panicked, and I just (ran)."

The sound of the truck hitting the pole saved their lives, according to the three friends.

"We heard a loud boom noise and my friend just told me to run," said Timothy Carmichael.

Inside the building, Paris Edwards was working out when the crash took place.

"I heard a noise and the next thing I know, when I turned around, it was like boom," Edwards said. "I screamed, and then I ran to the other side."

Thankfully, Edwards and the trainers inside were on the other side of the building.

As for the driver, Edwards said "he got out of the car and was just looking, and then he tried (to walk away). The guy that worked there said, ‘hey stand right there. Don’t leave, stand right there.'"

Police did not disclose if the person was taken to a hospital or taken into custody. They did remain on scene until the truck was towed.

A portion of Telegraph Road was closed until DTE crews could remove the broken power pole. The road has since reopened. However, the business is temporarily closed.

The incident remains under investigation.