Motorcyclist hurt after crashing in Clinton Township roundabout

A motorcyclist suffered critical injuries Saturday after crashing in a roundabout in Clinton Township.

According to police, the motorcyclist entered the roundabout at Cass Ave and Romeo Plank just after 7:10 p.m. and hit the curb. The rider, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected from the motorcycle and hit their head. They were taken to a hospital.

Police said they do not know if drugs or alcohol were involved, and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 586-493-7802.