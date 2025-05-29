The Brief A Grayling man has been arrested in connection with multiple thefts of payment boxes at Michigan State campgrounds. The 54-year-old was charged with two felonies for allegedly breaking into collection sites. An investigation over years eventually identified Andrew Michalak as the culprit, who later confessed to the crime.



A Northern Michigan man broke into multiple collection boxes at state campgrounds, stealing cash that had been deposited in the payment sites, officials say.

Conservation officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources arrested the 54-year-old in May after a multi-year investigation.

Big picture view:

Andrew Michalak of Grayling was taken into custody during a traffic stop after the DNR partnered with the Crawford County Sheriff's Office. The two agencies spent years investigating the theft of payment collection sites around the state before identifying the 54-year-old.

He was arraigned on two felony counts of safe breaking and possession of burglary tools after being taken into custody on May 22.

During the traffic stop, officers recovered stolen cash and burglary tools from Michalak's vehicle. He later admitted to using a specialized tool and an electronic device to extract cash from the collection sites.

He confessed to similar thefts around the region earlier in the year.

Dig deeper:

Michalak was identified by conservation officers after the investigation focused on pay pipes at state forest campground locations, narrowing in on high-traffic periods.

Officers soon identified a suspect as well as his vehicle.

After his arrest, he was lodged in the Crawford County Jail. It is now in the hands of the Crawford County Prosecutor's Office.

A future court date has yet to be set.

