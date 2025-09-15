Michigan man charged after not reporting income from illegal pot operation on taxes, AG says

The Brief A northern Michigan man is accused of not reporting income from his illegal marijuana business on his taxes. He is now charged with filing a false or fraudulent income tax return.



A Michigan man accused of selling marijuana illegally is now facing charges for not reporting income from that operation on his taxes.

Joseph Willbee, 50, of Torch Lake, is facing three counts of filing a false or fraudulent income tax return.

The backstory:

According to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office, Willbee allegedly operated an illegal grow operation in Otsego County from 2019 and 2021. When these facilities were searched in October 2021, authorities found more than 1,000 marijuana plants and over 50 pounds of processed marijuana.

Willbee is accused of distributing the weed but not reporting that income when filing his taxes.

"Large-scale illegal marijuana operations deprive our state of revenue that funds critical services," Nessel said. "I appreciate the efforts of the Michigan State Police’s Marijuana and Tobacco Investigation Section. My office will continue to hold accountable those who attempt to skirt their tax obligations."

What's next:

Willbee is due back in court Sept. 18.