Michigan man convicted of stalking, sexually assaulting 14-year-old Texas girl

A jury found a Michigan man guilty of stalking and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old Texas girl.

Thomas John Boukamp, 22, was found guilty of one count of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual conduct, one count of travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, one count of enticement of a minor, two counts of receipt of child pornography, ten counts of production and attempted production of child pornography, and one count of cyberstalking.

Authorities said Boukamp met and messaged the victim on Discord when she was 13. He threatened to hurt her family if she told anyone about their "relationship."

According to authorities, Boukamp brought the victim to Michigan from Texas. He then sexually assaulted her, forcibly removed her braces with pliers, strangled, and hit her.

"This man stalked and sexually assaulted a 14-year-old, then had the gall to claim in federal court that their so-called ‘relationship’ was consensual. The child, who bravely faced her abuser in court, asserted in no uncertain terms that his advances were unwelcome. By law, 14-year-olds simply cannot consent to sexual contact with adults. We are immensely proud of this child and hope this verdict brings some solace to her and her family," said U.S. Attorney Chad E. Meacham.

The victim testified during the trial, describing the abuse she endured.

Her father also testified, saying that the girl brought her baby blanket with her when she was taken to Michigan because she was terrified.

The girl was found with Boukamp at a home in Alden, Mich. in 2020.

Boukamp faces up to life in prison.