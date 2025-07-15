Michigan man dies after falling off pickup truck tailgate

The Brief A Chelsea man died after falling off the tailgate of a pickup truck in Jackson County. Police said the victim and two other people were riding on the tailgate in a storage facility when he fell.



A man riding on the tailgate of a pickup truck suffered a fatal head injury over the weekend after falling from the vehicle at a Michigan storage facility.

Michigan State Police said troops were dispatched around 11:45 p.m. Sunday to Clear Lake Storage in Jackson County's Grass Lake after a 22-year-old Chelsea man fell out of a truck. When troopers arrived, they learned that someone had taken the victim to a hospital.

According to police, a 21-year-old Grass Lake man was driving with two passengers in the cab and three people, including the victim, were riding on the tailgate when the victim fell off and suffered severe head injuries. The victim was pronounced dead at a hospital.

An investigation is ongoing. Police said it is unclear if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.