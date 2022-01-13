Michigan man faces charges after resident at adult foster care home found with fractured sternum, head injury

A Michigan man is accused of abusing a developmentally disabled resident of an adult foster care home so badly that the victim had to be hospitalized.

According to authorities, Andrew House-Carter, 27, of Lansing, was the overnight caregiver from May 15-16, 2021, at a Clinton County home known as the Airport Home.

The adult he was allegedly caring for was discovered with a fractured sternum, subdural hematoma – a buildup of blood on the brain typically caused by a head injury, and bruises and marks, according to Attorney General Dana Nessel's office.

The victim was taken to a hospital and treated in the intensive care unit. They survived.

"The overwhelming majority of those who care for our most vulnerable Michiganders do a wonderful job, despite many challenges," Nessel said. "But when caregivers harm those entrusted to their care—they will be held accountable. I want to thank the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office for their partnership and professionalism with this case."

House-Carter is charged with first-degree vulnerable adult abuse. If convicted, he could face up to 15 years in prison.

He is due in court Jan. 20 for a pre-exam conference.