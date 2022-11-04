Michigan man finds out he won $1 million Powerball prize while watching morning news

article

A Michigan man was watching the morning news when he discovered he won a $1 million Powerball prize.

"I started playing these two sets of numbers in the Powerball game about eight years ago," Norman Doerr, 62. said. "I was watching the news the morning after the drawing, and they showed the winning Powerball numbers from the night before. I recognized the numbers as soon as they came up on the screen and I knew I was a big winner! I had to pause the TV and look over the numbers a few times to make sure I wasn’t mistaken."

Doerr, who lives in Ubly in Huron County, matched the five white balls in the Oct. 19 drawing.

He said the prize will allow him to retire earlier than planned.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on August 3. One ticket bought in Pennsylvania won the $206.9 million jackpot. The current jackpot stands at $1.5 billion for Saturday’s drawing.