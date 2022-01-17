Man headed to prison after hitting former friend with car during argument about marijuana grow business in UP

A man will spend at least three years in prison after hitting a former friend with his car during an argument in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

Ryan Philipps, was found guilty of reckless driving causing serious impairment and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder in September. According to the Attorney General's Office, 25-year-old Philipps hit his former friend with his car during an argument about a marijuana grow business in August 2019.

The victim suffered rib and femur fractures, as well as an ACL tear, and significant road rash, officials said.

Philipps' sentence includes 38 months to 10 years in prison and 12 months in jail. The jail term will be served concurrently. He was also ordered to pay $516 in costs and fees.

He was initially charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, and reckless driving causing serious impairment.

The jury was instructed to consider the first three felony counts of assault and to choose only one of the charges to convict on if jurors determined Philipps was guilty.

"Mr. Philipps committed a violent crime, and this sentence secures accountability for his actions," Attorney General Dana Nessel said.