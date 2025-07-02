Michigan man killed after pickup truck rear ends golf cart; speed and drug use suspected factors

The Brief A driver rear-ended a golf cart in southwest Michigan, killing a man. Drugs and speed are believed to be factors in the crash.



A 60-year-old man died Tuesday after a driver struck the golf cart he was driving in southwest Michigan.

According to Michigan State Police, the victim from White Pigeon was driving a golf cart with two passengers on Lake Road near Stone Lake Road in St. Joseph Township's White Pigeon Township when a pickup truck rear-ended the cart around 5:15 p.m.

The golf cart driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while his passengers suffered serious injuries and were taken to a hospital.

The pickup truck driver, a 56-year-old Bronson man, suffered minor injuries. Police said drugs and speed appear to be factors in the deadly crash.

It is unclear if anyone involved was wearing seat belts. An investigation is ongoing.