Michigan man sentenced to 84-180 months in prison in child porn case

A Wexford County man was sentenced to at least 84 months in prison, with a maximum of 180 months, for multiple charges stemming from a child pornography investigation.

Police searched the house of 39-year-old Leonard Wayne Robertson, of Falmouth, in March 2022, and arrested him several months later after searching multiple electronic devices that were seized in the earlier raid.

Six cell phones had been seized and analyzed from that raid.

The victims were interviewed at the Traverse Bay Children's Advocacy Center.

Robertson was charged in the 84th District Court in Wexford County on two counts of criminal sexual conduct second degree, one count of child sexually abusive activity, one count of possession child sexual abusive material, two counts of accosting children for immoral purposes, two counts of furnishing obscenity to children, one count of capturing image of unclothed person, and three counts of using a computer to commit a crime.