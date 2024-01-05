Michigan man sentenced to prison for coercing Missouri boy into sending him sexual photos

A Michigan man who coerced a 13-year-old boy into sending him sexual photos received a 15-year prison sentence for the crime.

Raymond Alexander Elliott, 35, of Columbus, Mich. was having sexual conversations with a Missouri boy he met online.

When the child reported this abuse, he gave his phone to FBI agents. While agents had the phone, Elliott reached out and asked the boy to send him more explicit photos, not knowing that he was now talking to authorities.

FBI agents used social media accounts to track Elliott to his St. Clair County home. They searched the home in January 2022 and found electronic devices containing numerous files of child pornography and communications with other online users in which Elliott discussed sexually exploiting children and shared and distributed child pornography.

Authorities say Elliott admitted to the crimes.

"Thanks to the victim’s bravery in coming forward to authorities to disclose his abuse at the hands of online predators like the defendant, the FBI was able to identify and arrest Raymond Elliott and stop his cycle of online exploitation," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said.