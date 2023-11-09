Michigan man wins $1 million day after wedding day: 'we were in disbelief'

article

When a 57-year-old Livingston County man got married recently, he bought his new bridge Diamonds and Pearls – the scratch-off ticket, not the real things, though now he could probably buy the real things a few times over after he won a million dollars.

The anonymous man said he bought his wife the Michigan Lottery scratch-off game at the Prudenville E-Z Mart about 30 miles south of Grayling the day after they were married.

"I bought the ticket the day after my wedding and gave it to my wife to scratch," the player said. "When she revealed the ‘$1 MIL’ prize amount, we were in disbelief. We kept reading the instructions over and over again to make sure we really won. It was an exciting couple of days for us!"

From wedding bells to dollar signs, the newlyweds are now finding themselves with an incredible gift from the $10 scratch-off ticket.

The man claimed his prize at lottery headquarters and is taking a one-time payment of $683,000. He plans to invest the money.

To date, the lottery says players have won more than $14 million playing the game since it launched in August. There are still two $1 million top prizes still out there.