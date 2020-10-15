Michigan man wins $1 million lottery prize just days after winning $5,000

article

The Michigan Lottery says a 24-year-old man, who chose to remain anonymous, won $1 million from a lottery ticket he bought at a gas station -- just days after he won $5,000 the week before.

The man said he bought his big winning ticket at the Speedway on East Michigan Avenue in Jackson.

“I had won $5,000 on a Super Bonus Cashword ticket last week, and I was still feeling pretty lucky,” the man told lottery officials. “Later that night, I bought a couple Ruby Mine tickets and hit $1 million!”

Lottery officials said the winner arrived in Lansing to claim his big prize and chose to take a lump-sum payment of $634,000.

He told them he plans on buying a new car and a new home, and will then share his winnings with his parents.

To date, players have won over $16 million from Ruby Mine, which was launched in August and cost $10 per ticket.